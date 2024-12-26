flag
Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2018.

United Kingdom Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

