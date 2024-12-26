United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1741
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2018.
