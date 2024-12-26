Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2018.

Сondition VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)