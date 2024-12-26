flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1741 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Boule (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (10)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
65442 $
Price in auction currency 57500 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VG,
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1741 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1741 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access