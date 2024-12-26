United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1741
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1741 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 34228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
65442 $
Price in auction currency 57500 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
