United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1741
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
