Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction CNG - November 30, 2022
Seller CNG
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 26, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
