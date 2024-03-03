Sixpence 1741 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1741 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 32983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

