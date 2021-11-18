flag
Penny 1752 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1752 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1752 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1752 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 17063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 206. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (2)
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1752 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

