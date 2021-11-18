United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1752 (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1752
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1752 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 17063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 206. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Spink (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search