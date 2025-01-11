flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1757

Silver coins

Obverse Sixpence 1757 Old Head
Reverse Sixpence 1757 Old Head
Sixpence 1757 Old Head
Average price 85 $
Sales
2 196
Obverse Penny 1757
Reverse Penny 1757
Penny 1757
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access