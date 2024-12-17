flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1757 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction CNG - December 4, 2024
Seller CNG
Date December 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - September 21, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Alexander - August 8, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1757 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

