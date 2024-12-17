United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1757 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1757
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1757 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 27225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1757 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
