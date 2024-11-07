Penny 1757 (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1757 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)