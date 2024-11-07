flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1757 (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Penny 1757 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Penny 1757 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1757 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 101 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1757 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1757 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access