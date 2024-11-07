United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1757 (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1757
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1757 . This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search