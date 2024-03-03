flag
Crown 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1751 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1751 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2968 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2146 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1751 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
