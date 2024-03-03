United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1751
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2968 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2146 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1751 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
