Crown 1751 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1751 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2968 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

