United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1729
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
40850 $
Price in auction currency 32000 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
53674 $
Price in auction currency 42000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
