flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1729
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1729 "Young Head" with mark EIC. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 216,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (37)
  • Künker (15)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (17)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
40850 $
Price in auction currency 32000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
53674 $
Price in auction currency 42000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head" at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1729 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1729 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access