United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1738
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- London Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4730 $
Price in auction currency 4250 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1738 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search