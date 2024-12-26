flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1738 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1738 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30146 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4730 $
Price in auction currency 4250 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1738 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

