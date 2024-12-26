flag
Guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1748 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1748 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2502 $
Price in auction currency 2502 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Spink - January 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date January 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Leu - October 26, 2004
Seller Leu
Date October 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1748 "Old Head" at auction Leu - October 26, 2004
Seller Leu
Date October 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
