Guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1748
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2502 $
Price in auction currency 2502 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1748 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
