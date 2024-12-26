Guinea 1748 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1748 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition AU (6) XF (3) VF (9) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)