Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1738
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 3,900,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
6134 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1811 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Galleria Auctions Tokyo
Date September 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
