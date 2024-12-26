flag
Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 3,900,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2024.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
6134 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1811 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VG8 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 7, 2024
Seller Galleria Auctions Tokyo
Date September 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

