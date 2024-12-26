Two guinea 1738 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1738 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 3,900,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2024.

