Shilling 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1758 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 23198 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

