flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1758 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1758 "Old Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (487)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1758 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 23198 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aurea (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
  • Berk (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • CNG (30)
  • Coin Cabinet (6)
  • Coinhouse (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (8)
  • DNW (18)
  • Downies (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (18)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (84)
  • Heritage Eur (10)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (28)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • Nihon (5)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (17)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pars Coins (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roxbury’s (3)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (36)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (23)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • Via (4)
  • WAG (12)
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Pars Coins - December 16, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 PL NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1758 "Old Head" at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1758 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1758 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access