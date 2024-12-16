United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1758 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1758
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (487)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1758 "Old Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 23198 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (5)
- Aurea (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
- Berk (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Chaponnière (3)
- CNG (30)
- Coin Cabinet (6)
- Coinhouse (6)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (8)
- DNW (18)
- Downies (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (18)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (4)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (84)
- Heritage Eur (10)
- HERVERA (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (8)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (11)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (28)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (6)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- Nihon (5)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (17)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Pars Coins (4)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roxbury’s (3)
- Schulman (3)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (36)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (23)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- Via (4)
- WAG (12)
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
—
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 24
