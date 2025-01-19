United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,729,006
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1908
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1908 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (5)
- Coin Cabinet (10)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (10)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (8)
- Leland Little (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marudhar (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- WAG (3)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
