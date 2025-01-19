flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1908 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1908 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sovereign 1908 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,729,006

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1908 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
Seller Leland Little
Date October 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Leland Little - October 2, 2024
Seller Leland Little
Date October 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1908 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

