Sovereign 1916 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,554,120
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1916 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
