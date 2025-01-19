flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1916 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1916 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sovereign 1916 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,554,120

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1916 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (13)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (10)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (5)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1916 BM at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1916 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access