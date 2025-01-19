Sovereign 1916 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1916 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (59) AU (5) XF (22) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (11) MS64 (29) MS63 (10) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (26) NGC (26)

