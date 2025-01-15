United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 256,000
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1218)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
