Crown 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (423) UNC (260) AU (87) XF (261) VF (125) F (33) VG (1) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (20) MS64 (68) MS63 (56) MS62 (25) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (13) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) PF66 (5) PF65 (28) PF64 (49) PF63 (61) PF62 (66) PF61 (18) PF60 (5) PF58 (2) DETAILS (23) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (298) PCGS (153) ANACS (10)

