flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Crown 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Crown 1902 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 256,000
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1218)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1902 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (32)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (37)
  • Bertolami (4)
  • Bolaffi (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (24)
  • Coin Cabinet (27)
  • Coinhouse (8)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (11)
  • DNW (63)
  • Downies (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Goldberg (50)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • HARMERS (4)
  • Heritage (218)
  • Heritage Eur (10)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (15)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (16)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (24)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Leu (4)
  • London Coins (111)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Melbourne Mint (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (11)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (24)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (28)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (7)
  • Roxbury’s (4)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Schulman (4)
  • Sima Srl (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (8)
  • Spink (119)
  • St James’s (16)
  • Stack's (67)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (25)
  • Stephen Album (12)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (4)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TimeLine Auctions (9)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (24)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 8, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 8, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF63 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1902 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1902 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access