flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Silver coins Crown of Edward VII - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Crown 1902

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1902 256,000 15,000 4 1222
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII All English coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access