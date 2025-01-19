Sovereign 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1817 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

