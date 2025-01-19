United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,235,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (621)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1817 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
39600 $
Price in auction currency 39600 USD
Seller iBelgica
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
735 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
