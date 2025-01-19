flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Sovereign 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sovereign 1817 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sovereign 1817 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,235,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (621)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1817 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1839 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
39600 $
Price in auction currency 39600 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction iBelgica - December 12, 2024
Seller iBelgica
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
735 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sovereign 1817 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
