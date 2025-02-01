flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1817

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1817
Reverse Sovereign 1817
Sovereign 1817
Average price 3000 $
Sales
3 624
Obverse Half Sovereign 1817
Reverse Half Sovereign 1817
Half Sovereign 1817
Average price 1100 $
Sales
1 490

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1817 Large head
Reverse Halfcrown 1817 Large head
Halfcrown 1817 Large head
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 540
Obverse Halfcrown 1817 Large head
Reverse Halfcrown 1817 Large head
Halfcrown 1817 Large head Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Halfcrown 1817 Small head
Reverse Halfcrown 1817 Small head
Halfcrown 1817 Small head
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 376
Obverse Halfcrown 1817 Small head
Reverse Halfcrown 1817 Small head
Halfcrown 1817 Small head Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 8
Obverse Shilling 1817
Reverse Shilling 1817
Shilling 1817
Average price 210 $
Sales
2 314
Obverse Shilling 1817
Reverse Shilling 1817
Shilling 1817 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 21
Obverse Sixpence 1817
Reverse Sixpence 1817
Sixpence 1817
Average price 360 $
Sales
1 124
Obverse Sixpence 1817
Reverse Sixpence 1817
Sixpence 1817 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1817
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1817
Fourpence (Groat) 1817
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1817
Reverse Threepence 1817
Threepence 1817
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Twopence 1817
Reverse Twopence 1817
Twopence 1817
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1817
Reverse Penny 1817
Penny 1817
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 6
