Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (540) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1817 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 234 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
