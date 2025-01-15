Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1817 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.

