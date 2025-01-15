flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (540) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1817 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 234 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Large head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1817 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

