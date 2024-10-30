United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,031,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (312) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32737 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (11)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (3)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (11)
- Coin Cabinet (5)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (6)
- DNW (25)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (13)
- Heritage (66)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (3)
- ibercoin (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (13)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Mowbray Collectables (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naville (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Nomisma Aste (3)
- NOONANS (12)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (18)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (15)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search