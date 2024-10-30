Shilling 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32737 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (158) AU (21) XF (93) VF (20) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (19) MS65 (34) MS64 (32) MS63 (22) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (86) PCGS (46) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Alexander (3)

Ars Time (1)

Auction World (11)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (3)

BAC (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Bolaffi (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

CNG (11)

Coin Cabinet (5)

Coinhouse (2)

Davissons Ltd. (6)

DNW (25)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (13)

Heritage (66)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (3)

ibercoin (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)

Katz (4)

Künker (4)

London Coins (13)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Mowbray Collectables (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naville (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Nomisma Aste (3)

NOONANS (12)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (6)

SINCONA (1)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (18)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (15)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (7)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)