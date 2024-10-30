flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Shilling 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,031,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (312) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32737 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Stack's - December 15, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Stack's - December 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Naville - June 23, 2024
Seller Naville
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
