Twopence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2,376
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 61258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 108. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
