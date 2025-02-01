Twopence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 61258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 108. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.

