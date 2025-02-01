flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Twopence 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Twopence 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,376

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 61258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 108. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1817 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1817 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 108 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1817 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1817 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 31, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

All companies 466
