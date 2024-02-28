United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1817 "Small head". Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1817 "Small head". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the St James's Auction auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
4819 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1717 $
Price in auction currency 1350 GBP
