Halfcrown 1817 "Small head". Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1817 "Small head". Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
4819 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1717 $
Price in auction currency 1350 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
