United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Threepence 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Threepence 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,584

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1817 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 31, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

