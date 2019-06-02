United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: TimeLine Auctions
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,584
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Spink (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
