Threepence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

