flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (376) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1817 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - November 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date November 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1817 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

