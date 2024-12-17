United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (376) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1817 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Auction World (7)
- Auctiones (2)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (12)
- Busso Peus (3)
- CNG (10)
- Coin Cabinet (7)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (15)
- Felzmann (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (69)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (9)
- London Coins (57)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (9)
- NOONANS (6)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (37)
- St James’s (7)
- Stack's (16)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Taisei (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (6)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1817 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search