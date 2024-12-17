Halfcrown 1817 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1817 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 6,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (129) AU (37) XF (145) VF (37) F (6) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (9) MS65 (16) MS64 (18) MS63 (19) MS62 (13) MS61 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (6) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (3) DETAILS (7) + (1) Service PCGS (40) NGC (73) ANACS (5)

