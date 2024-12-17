flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sixpence 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sixpence 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,922,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 40176 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 12, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
