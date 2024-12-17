United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,922,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 40176 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
