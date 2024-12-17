Sixpence 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 40176 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place August 12, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (68) AU (8) XF (28) VF (5) F (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (3) MS65 (17) MS64 (19) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) PF64 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (41) PCGS (19) ANACS (2)

