Penny 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 113. Bidding took place April 11, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)