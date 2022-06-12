United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 113. Bidding took place April 11, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
