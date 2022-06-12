Penny 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 62120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 113. Bidding took place April 11, 2013.

United Kingdom Penny 1817 at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1817 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1817 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1817 at auction Heritage - July 31, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 31, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1817 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1817 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

