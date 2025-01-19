United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,080,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (489)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1817 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
