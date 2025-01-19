flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1817 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Half Sovereign 1817 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,080,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (489)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1817 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction WDA - MiM - November 28, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1817 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

