United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1817. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1817 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (3)
- Nihon (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
2088 $
Price in auction currency 320000 JPY
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4058 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
