flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1817. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Shilling 1817 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1817 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1817 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
2088 $
Price in auction currency 320000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4058 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction CNG - September 13, 2017
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Spink - October 1, 2009
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1817 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
