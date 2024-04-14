Shilling 1817. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1817 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (21) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (8)