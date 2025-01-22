United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,386
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place November 21, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
