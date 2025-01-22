flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1817 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1817 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,386

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1817 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place November 21, 2019.

Сondition
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1817 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

