United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1817 "Large head". Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1817 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search