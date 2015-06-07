flag
Sixpence 1817. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Sixpence 1817 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sixpence 1817 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1817 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1146 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1817 at auction Spink - March 30, 2006
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
