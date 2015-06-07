Sixpence 1817. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1817 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

