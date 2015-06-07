United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1817. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1817 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1146 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
