Sovereign 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1905 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sovereign 1905 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,910,403

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1905 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 24108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Jesús Vico - December 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1905 at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
