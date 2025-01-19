United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,910,403
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1905 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 24108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
