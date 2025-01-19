Sovereign 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1905 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 24108 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (32) AU (8) XF (18) VF (15) F (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (12) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (19)

Seller All companies

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coin Cabinet (11)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (1)