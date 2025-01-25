flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1905

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1905
Reverse Penny 1905
Penny 1905
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Halfpenny 1905
Reverse Halfpenny 1905
Halfpenny 1905
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Farthing 1905
Reverse Farthing 1905
Farthing 1905
Average price 7 $
Sales
0 16

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1905
Reverse Sovereign 1905
Sovereign 1905
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse Half Sovereign 1905
Reverse Half Sovereign 1905
Half Sovereign 1905
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 72

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1905
Reverse Halfcrown 1905
Halfcrown 1905
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 161
Obverse Florin 1905
Reverse Florin 1905
Florin 1905
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 164
Obverse Shilling 1905
Reverse Shilling 1905
Shilling 1905
Average price 640 $
Sales
2 160
Obverse Sixpence 1905
Reverse Sixpence 1905
Sixpence 1905
Average price 3 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1905
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1905
Fourpence (Groat) 1905
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1905
Reverse Threepence 1905
Threepence 1905
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Twopence 1905
Reverse Twopence 1905
Twopence 1905
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1905
Reverse Penny 1905
Penny 1905
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access