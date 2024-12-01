United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,188,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4745 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,645. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
