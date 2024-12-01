Florin 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,188,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4745 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,645. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1905 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

