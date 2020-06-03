Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) PL66 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)