United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936
Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 18,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
