Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 18,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 48 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Penny 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

