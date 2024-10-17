flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,784,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1905 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

