United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,784,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (11)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Spink (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Stephen Album (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search