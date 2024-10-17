Penny 1905 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33135 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (2) XF (14) VF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (6) RD (4) RB (10) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

BAC (13)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (11)

Katz (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Spink (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (3)

WAG (2)