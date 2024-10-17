flag
Farthing 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1905 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1905 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,077,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 61178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place April 2, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • BAC (7)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 390 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1905 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

