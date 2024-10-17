Farthing 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 61178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place April 2, 2015.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU50 (4)