Farthing 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,077,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 61178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place April 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 390 RUB
