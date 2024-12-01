flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 166,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 13,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (21)
  • CMA Auctions (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (26)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (38)
  • Morton & Eden (5)
  • NOONANS (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Spink (28)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9900 $
Price in auction currency 9900 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Heritage - October 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1905 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1905 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access