Halfcrown 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 13,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (15) XF (7) VF (29) F (48) VG (22) G (1) FR (14) PO (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) AU58 (9) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) F12 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (21) PCGS (12)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (21)

CMA Auctions (3)

Coin Cabinet (4)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (26)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (8)

Künker (1)

London Coins (38)

Morton & Eden (5)

NOONANS (7)

Rauch (1)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Spink (28)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (3)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (2)