United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 166,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 13,500. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (21)
- CMA Auctions (3)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (26)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (38)
- Morton & Eden (5)
- NOONANS (7)
- Rauch (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Spink (28)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9900 $
Price in auction currency 9900 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
