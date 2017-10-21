United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,000
- Mintage PROOF 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
