United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,000
  • Mintage PROOF 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1905 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

