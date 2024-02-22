Sixpence 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 34150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (16) XF (6) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) AU58 (13) XF45 (4) Service NGC (17) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Alexander (18)

BAC (10)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (5)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (10)

Inasta (1)

London Coins (1)

Spink (4)

St James’s (1)

WAG (1)