United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,236,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 34150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1794 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1065 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
