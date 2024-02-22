flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,236,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 34150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1794 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1065 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1905 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

