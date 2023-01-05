Twopence 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (3) Condition (slab) PL66 (1) Service PCGS (1)