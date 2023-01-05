flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Twopence 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Twopence 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,000
  • Mintage PROOF 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1905 at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1905 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1905 at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1905 at auction Coinhouse - June 17, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 17, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

