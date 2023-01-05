United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,000
- Mintage PROOF 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3008 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
