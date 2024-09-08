flag
Halfpenny 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1905 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1905 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,125,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 23998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 161. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1905 at auction Spink - December 2, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
