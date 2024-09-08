Halfpenny 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 23998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 161. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) RB (7) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

BAC (14)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

Spink (1)

Stephen Album (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)