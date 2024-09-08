United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,125,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1905 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 23998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 161. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
12
