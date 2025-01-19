United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,023,993
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1905 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Coin Cabinet (6)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- Holmasto (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search