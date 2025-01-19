flag
Half Sovereign 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1905 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1905 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,023,993

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (6)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1905 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
