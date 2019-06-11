flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,563,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction CNG - December 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 11, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 11, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1905 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1905 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access