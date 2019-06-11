United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,563,000
- Mintage PROOF 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Seller CNG
Date December 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 11, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
