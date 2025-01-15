flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1905 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 488,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling 1905 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of Shilling 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

