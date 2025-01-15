United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 488,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1905
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (20)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (15)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- London Coins (34)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (18)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- VCD Auctions (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search