Shilling 1905 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1905 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (13) XF (31) VF (39) F (25) VG (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (18) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (12) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (26) PCGS (37)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (9)

Baldwin's of St. James's (20)

CMA Auctions (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (4)

DNW (15)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)

London Coins (34)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (5)

Rauch (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (18)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (10)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)

Tennants Auctioneers (2)

VCD Auctions (1)