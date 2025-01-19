United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Five Pounds 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9167)
- Weight 39,94 g
- Pure gold (1,1771 oz) 36,613 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 2,812
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Five Pounds
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (393)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
43200 $
Price in auction currency 43200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
38400 $
Price in auction currency 38400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 3, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five Pounds 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
