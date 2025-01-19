flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Five Pounds 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Five Pounds 1911 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Five Pounds 1911 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9167)
  • Weight 39,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,1771 oz) 36,613 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 2,812

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Five Pounds
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (393)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 99,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
43200 $
Price in auction currency 43200 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
38400 $
Price in auction currency 38400 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 3, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 17, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1911 BM at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five Pounds 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

