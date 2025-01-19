United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,458,663
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1907 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,950. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 11
