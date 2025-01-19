Sovereign 1907 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,458,663

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1907 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,950. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Heritage - January 2, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
