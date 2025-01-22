flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1907

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1907
Reverse Penny 1907
Penny 1907
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse Halfpenny 1907
Reverse Halfpenny 1907
Halfpenny 1907
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Farthing 1907
Reverse Farthing 1907
Farthing 1907
Average price 3 $
Sales
0 15

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1907
Reverse Sovereign 1907
Sovereign 1907
Average price 570 $
Sales
1 225
Obverse Half Sovereign 1907
Reverse Half Sovereign 1907
Half Sovereign 1907
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 119

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1907
Reverse Halfcrown 1907
Halfcrown 1907
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 121
Obverse Florin 1907
Reverse Florin 1907
Florin 1907
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 73
Obverse Shilling 1907
Reverse Shilling 1907
Shilling 1907
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 112
Obverse Sixpence 1907
Reverse Sixpence 1907
Sixpence 1907
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1907
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1907
Fourpence (Groat) 1907
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1907
Reverse Threepence 1907
Threepence 1907
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Twopence 1907
Reverse Twopence 1907
Twopence 1907
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1907
Reverse Penny 1907
Penny 1907
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access