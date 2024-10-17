United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,322,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1907
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
12
