Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

