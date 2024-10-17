flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1907 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 47,322,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1907 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 39216 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1907 at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1907 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access